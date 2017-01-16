Man Critically Injured in New Haven Shooting

A 27-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in New Haven early Monday morning, according to New Haven police.

Police said they responded to 206 Fulton Terrace around 1 a.m. for reported gunfire and a person shot. When they arrived they found the victim in the driveway suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Wright was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect or suspect description at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.