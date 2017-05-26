Man Critically Injured in Shooting Outside New Haven McDonald’s

Police are searching for the person who shot and critically injured a man in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in New Haven Thursday night.

Police said they responded to McDonald’s at 10:11 p.m. and found 33-year-old Starling Robert Cordero-Mackenzi, of New Haven. He’d been shot in the back and was unconscious at the back of the lot.

EMTs rushed him to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he went through surgery and is in critical, but stable, condition, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help and said the shooter fled the area in a champagne-colored or gray Jeep with yellow and black New York license plates.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 203-946-6304.