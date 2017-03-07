Man Destroyed Kim Kardashian Books at Barnes & Noble: Police

Carl Puia, 74, was charged with criminal mischief after police said he destroyed several books by Kim Kardashian at a Barnes & Noble in Glastonbury in October 2016.

Carl Puia, of Glastonbury, turned himself in on Monday.

Puia was caught on security cameras on October 13, 2016 putting red liquid all over several of Kardashian's "Selfish" books, according to police.

The books are a collection of selfies by the reality TV star. Six books were destroyed, according to police.

Police said Puia also left a long typed note for the staff at Barnes & Noble expressing his dislike for Kardashian and people like her.

He was charged with criminal mischief and released on $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on March 22.