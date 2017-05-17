Man Driving Erratically at UConn Campus Tries Striking Officers: University

A man driving erratically at the University of Connecticut (UConn) campus in Storrs tried striking officers with his vehicle Wednesday, the school said.

UConn Police said they got a report about a driver yelling at pedestrians from his car near Mansfield Road on the Storrs Campus.

When officers on foot located the vehicle, the driver sped at them and tried to strike them with the car, UConn officials said.

Police were able to get out of the way and were uninjured.

The driver struck a tree before fleeing the scene.

Afterward, more reports came in of a someone driving erratically on several nearby Mansfield residential roads.

The man was found and stopped a short lime later and taken into custody. Officers learned that the man has a history of mental illness.

Charges are expected, police said.