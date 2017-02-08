Man Engages Police in Pursuit With Children in Car: HPD | NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT: 
Thursday Closings & Cancellations
NBC_OTS_CT

Man Engages Police in Pursuit With Children in Car: HPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connecticut State Police

    A man with children in his car led police on a pursuit on I-91 from Hartford to Windsor. 

    Police tried initiate a motor vehicle stop on Jennings Road in Hartford when the driver, Ordell Dontae Williams, began evading officers on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police (CSP) said. 

    Williams drove less than a mile onto I-91 southbound when police ended the pursuit briefly because of excessive speeds, according to CSP. 

    The 19-year-old driver then got onto I-91 northbound and drove off exit 35 in Windsor before cashing into a illumination pole, CSP said. 

    Police saw the crash happen and said there was a woman and two children in the car. 

    Williams is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment, failure to drive in the proper lane, engaging police in pursuit and other related traffic charges. 

    His bond was set at $25,000. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices