Man Engages Police in Pursuit With Children in Car: HPD

A man with children in his car led police on a pursuit on I-91 from Hartford to Windsor.
Police tried initiate a motor vehicle stop on Jennings Road in Hartford when the driver, Ordell Dontae Williams, began evading officers on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police (CSP) said.
Williams drove less than a mile onto I-91 southbound when police ended the pursuit briefly because of excessive speeds, according to CSP.
The 19-year-old driver then got onto I-91 northbound and drove off exit 35 in Windsor before cashing into a illumination pole, CSP said.
Police saw the crash happen and said there was a woman and two children in the car.
Williams is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment, failure to drive in the proper lane, engaging police in pursuit and other related traffic charges.
His bond was set at $25,000.