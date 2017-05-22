Man Exposes Himself to Woman, Young Girl at Reservoir in Oxford: Police | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Man Exposes Himself to Woman, Young Girl at Reservoir in Oxford: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Connecticut

    A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman and a girl at a reservoir in Oxford last week. 

    Gordon Whitehouse, of Waterbury, was arrested at on the scene May 16 when Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) police were called to Seymour Reservoir #4.

    DEEP said the man exposed himself on the trails in front of the adult woman and female juvenile. 

    The 55-year-old was charged with public indecency, breach of peace and disorerly conduct.

    Whitehouse's bond was set at $500.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices