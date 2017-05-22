A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman and a girl at a reservoir in Oxford last week.

Gordon Whitehouse, of Waterbury, was arrested at on the scene May 16 when Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) police were called to Seymour Reservoir #4.

DEEP said the man exposed himself on the trails in front of the adult woman and female juvenile.

The 55-year-old was charged with public indecency, breach of peace and disorerly conduct.

