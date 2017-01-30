Man Fired Gun at Police Cruiser: State Police | NBC Connecticut
Man Fired Gun at Police Cruiser: State Police

    Two men face charges after one of them allegedly firing a handgun toward a state police cruiser on Interstate 395 early Monday morning, state police said.

    According to police, Wesley Hine, 23, was a passenger in a car traveling south on I-395 near exit 18 in Norwich when he fired a gun toward a police cruiser.

    Police stopped the vehicle and seized a 9mm Glock 19 handgun. Hone was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, illegal carrying of a firearm, and reckless endangerment. The driver, Joshua Richardson, 23, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy.

    Hine was released on a $5,000 bond. Richardson was released on a $2,500 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.

