Man Fired Shots During Road Rage Incident on I-91

A 32-year-old Manchester man is accused of firing bullets at another car on Interstate 91 South in Windsor on Thursday night.

State troopers responded to I-91 South, near exit 35A, just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday and met with the victim, whose vehicle appeared to have been hit by two bullets on the passenger side.

He gave state troopers a description of the vehicle the shooter was in and the license plate and police went to the home of the person who owned that car.

After interviewing Jacob Danis, police arrested him and charged him with second-degree assault with a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and additional charges.

Bond was set at $50,000.