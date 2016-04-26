West Haven Man Dead After Crashing Into Tree

A West Haven man is dead after hitting a tree in New Haven on Monday night.

Police found Alberto Baez, 52, of West Haven, in a 2012 Nissan Versa on Columbus Avenue, between Davenport Avenue and Downes Street, after someone called 911 at 10:32 p.m. to report that a driver hit a tree and was likely injured, police said.

Baez was unresponsive and trapped under the steering wheel, according to police, and he was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m.

Police are investigating and said at the scene that they are looking into whether a medical issue contributed to the crash.