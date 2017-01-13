Man Found Dead on Stoop of Watertown Home

A man was found dead on the front stoop of a house in Watertown on Friday morning and the medical examiner will investigate what killed the man, who appears to have been in his 20s.

Police said they responded to 23 Slade Road in the Oakville section of Watertown shortly before 8 a.m. after someone who was passing by saw the man’s body and called authorities.

The homeowner did not know the man, according to police.

Detectives responded and investigators said there are no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy and toxicology tests. Police are in the process of notifying the man’s family.