Man Found Prowling in West Hartford Backyards: Police

A West Hartford man has been charged with criminal trespass after multiple residents reported a possible prowler to West Hartford police Monday, according to police.

Police said that they received a call from a resident of Randal Avenue who thought he saw the light from a cell phone outside his back door. About an hour alter they received a call from a resident on Knollwood Road reporting that someone slid open her back door then closed it.

A state police K9 was called in and a suspect, identified as Cody Farley, 19, was found hiding behind a tree on Vine Hill Road, police said.

According to police, Farley took off running through backyards and was captured when officers released the K9 on him. Police said Farley had three active PRAWN warrants for his arrest.

Farley was treated on scene and refused transport to the hospital. He was charged with interfering with an officer and third-degree criminal trespass. He was also charged with two violation of probation warrants and failure to appear. He was held on a $37,500 bond.