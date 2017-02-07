Man Found Seriously Injured on Becket Street in Hartford

Hartford police are investigating after a man was found suffering serious head trauma on Becket Street Tuesday.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said that when first responders arrived on scene around 11 a.m. it was not clear exactly how the trauma occurred but investigators believe it may be a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Foley said while the victim has not been pronounced dead, police believe the victim’s injuries are “non-survivable” and the Major Crimes Division has been called in to investigate the case as a homicide.

No weapon was found on scene. The building where the victim was found is believed to be in foreclosure.

There was evidence on scene of narcotics use and the incident may be drug-related, Foley said.

Major Crimes and the Focused Violence Reduction Team are investigating.