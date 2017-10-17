Man Has Donated 30 Gallons of Blood Since His Time in ICU

A Connecticut man who was injured and experienced the need for blood donations, has now donated 30 gallons of his own to the American Red Cross.

For Charles "Buddy" Buder, donating blood is a priority.

In 1968, Buder was injured playing football. While in intensive care at Yale-New Haven Hospital, he witnessed firsthand the dire need for donations.

"I said to myself, 'You know what? If I ever get out of here I am going to become a blood donor'," Buder said.

Since then, Buder has given 30 gallons of blood. He made the milestone donation on Sept. 11, in honor of the friends he lost sixteen years ago.

"It was a good feeling for me on that day," Buder said.

Buder is now encouraging others to give blood and get that "good feeling" in return. You can do so with the help of NBC Connecticut, as we connect you to better health at our 2017 Health & Wellness Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This daylong festival at the XL Center in downtown Hartford features health screenings, interactive booths and activities for the entire family. You will also have the chance to help save up to three lives by donating blood at the American Red Cross mobile blood drive.

"It’s a great thing because the people who are coming to an event like this are looking at the whole body and they are looking to do something to help in a lot of different instances," American Red Cross spokesperson Kelly Isenor said.

To donate blood, you must weigh 110 pounds or more and be over the age of 17, though you can donate at 17 with parental consent. While many worry traveling may exclude them, Isnor said family vacations typically are no problem. She recommends calling 1-800-REDCROSS with additional donation questions/concerns and making an appointment in advance.

To register to donate at the Health & Wellness Festival, visit the website.

"There is not a person in the State of Connecticut that cannot benefit from an event like this," Isenor said.