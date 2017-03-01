A Bridgeport man who showed up in New Haven to meet a woman he communicated with online instead found himself meeting with two men he said kidnapped and robbed him.

According to New Haven police, the victim traveled from Bridgeport to Elizabeth Street in their city to meet a woman he met on the website kik. The victim told police he’d never met the woman in person and knew her as “Sunshine.”

When the victim arrived at the agreed upon spot Tuesday afternoon, instead of Sunshine, he found two men with handguns. The men grabbed the victim and threw him in the back of a Ford Explorer.

The victim reported that his abductors picked up a third person along the way. Eventually the men stopped in Hamden, robbed the victim of his iPhone and $100, and left him. A good Samaritan called police and drove the victim back to New Haven.

Police released descriptions of the suspects. The first suspect is described as 5-foot-7, thin, with a goatee and his hair in a ponytail. He wore a black and white bandana and a black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect was around 5-foot-7, thin, and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and tan ski mask. The third suspect was also around 5-foot-7, with a medium build, and was wearing a black ski mask covering the lower part of his face.

New Haven police are investigating the incident.