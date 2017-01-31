Man Killed in Hartford Shooting

One man was killed in a shooting on Ashley Street in Hartford Monday night.

One man is dead after a shooting in Hartford Monday night, according to police.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, police responded to 114 Ashley Street just after 10 p.m. after a 911 call reporting shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering gunshot wounds. First responders performed CPR and the victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was not identified.

Foley said there were multiple shell casings on scene and police believed the victim was shot multiple times. No one is in custody and police have not released a suspect description at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division is investigating.