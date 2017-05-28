Police Seek Vehicle in Connection with Fatal Stratford Shooting | NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Vehicle in Connection with Fatal Stratford Shooting

    Stratford Police Department
    Stratford police say they are looking for this Hyundai Sonata because it may have been involved in a fatal shooting on Garibaldi Avenue Saturday night,

    Stratford police are investigating after deadly shooting on Garibaldi Avenue Saturday night, and are looking to identify a vehicle whose occupants may have been involved.

    Around 7 p.m. Saturday night police responded to the area. Police confirmed a male victim was shot and killed, but did not identify the victim.

    Police said they are looking for a black Hyundai Sonata that may have been involved in the shooting.

    More details were not immediately available.


