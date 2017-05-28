Stratford police say they are looking for this Hyundai Sonata because it may have been involved in a fatal shooting on Garibaldi Avenue Saturday night,

Stratford police are investigating after deadly shooting on Garibaldi Avenue Saturday night, and are looking to identify a vehicle whose occupants may have been involved.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday night police responded to the area. Police confirmed a male victim was shot and killed, but did not identify the victim.

Police said they are looking for a black Hyundai Sonata that may have been involved in the shooting.

More details were not immediately available.



