Stratford police are investigating after deadly shooting on Garibaldi Avenue Saturday night, and are looking to identify a vehicle whose occupants may have been involved.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday night police responded to the area. Police confirmed a male victim was shot and killed, but did not identify the victim.
Police said they are looking for a black Hyundai Sonata that may have been involved in the shooting.
More details were not immediately available.
Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago