Man Pointed Gun at Campers in East Hampton: Police

A man is accused of pointing a gun at campers at Nelson's Family Campground in East Hampton Thursday night and has been arrested.

Police responded to 71 Mott Hill Road around 8 p.m. to investigate a report that a man was driving erratically, pointing a handgun at campers and driving south toward Lake Drive.

Officers saw the vehicle on Lake Drive, so they stopped the driver and saw a loaded handgun on the front seat of the vehicle, police said.

Campers notified the campground management, who called the police.

“We were notified of the unfortunate incident, immediately worked with police to have the person removed, and no one was injured,” Glenn Gustine said.

Lee Mitchell, 33 of Augusta, Kansas, was arrested and charged with threatening in the first degree, breach of peace, reckless endangerment in the first degree, possession of a firearm while under the influence, weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, drug or both, and operating under suspension.

He is being held on a $25,000 surety bond and is due back in court on Aug. 31.







