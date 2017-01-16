Man Rescued After Car Plunges Into Housatonic River in Kent

A dive team rescued a Brockton, Massachusetts man after his car plunged into the Housatonic River in Kent on Saturday night.

State police responded to the Kent School at 1 Macedonia Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday after a Toyota Camry went off the road and into the river, according to state police.

The driver, Brian Zingwe, climbed out of his car when it started to sink and got onto the hood of his Camry, according to police.

The Goshen Fire Department Dive Team removed Zingwe from his car and said he was not injured, but he was transported to Sharon Hospital to be evaluated.

A towing company and the dive team removed the car from the river.

Police are investigating.