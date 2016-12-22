Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Bank Robberies in Connecticut, New York

Police say 37-year-old Juan Cruz, accused of robbing banks in New Haven, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, was arrested Saturday in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

A 38-year-old New Haven man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing $18,830 during six bank robberies in Connecticut and New York.

Cruz robbed the Santander Bank, at 215 Grand Ave. in New Haven, on Oct. 15, 2015; the Wells Fargo Bank at 205 Church St. in New Haven on Oct. 20, Nov. 7 and Nov. 21, 2015; the Bank of America at 157 Church St. in New Haven on Nov. 9, 2015, and the Citizens Bank at 10 North Pearl Street in Albany, N.Y., on Nov. 20, 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was arrested on Nov. 21, 2015, in Chicopee, Mass. and pleaded guilty on Sept. 22, 2016 to one count of bank robbery.

Cruz was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.