Man Injured After 30-Foot Fall from Tree in Colchester | NBC Connecticut
Man Injured After 30-Foot Fall from Tree in Colchester

    Emergency crews are responding after a man fell an estimated 30 feet from a tree in Colchester, according to Colchester fire officials.

    Fire officials said they responded to 184 South Main Street for a reported fall from a tree. The victim, identified as a 28-year-old male, fell an estimated 30 to 35 feet from the tree and suffered “significant” injuries.

    According to fire officials, the victim was not wearing any kind of restraints when he fell.

    More information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

    Published 7 minutes ago

