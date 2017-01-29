Man Seriously Injured in Stamford Hit-and-Run Crash

A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Stamford Sunday morning and now police are trying to locate the victim’s family.

Police said the victim was trying to cross West Main Street (Route 1) near Richmond Hill Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when he was hit. The driver fled the scene, police said.

The victim has been tentatively identified as Gilberto Monroy and police are trying to locate his family. Anyone who knows Monroy is asked to call police.

Police said the evading vehicle will have windshield, headlight and molding or grill damage. The driver or anyone who spots a vehicle with this type of damage is encouraged to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4712.

The accident remains under investigation.