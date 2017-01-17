Man Seriously Injured, Arrest Made in New London Stabbing

New London police arrested a man on assault charges after another man was seriously injured in a stabbing Sunday night.

Police said they received a 911 call reporting a disturbance and stabbing at 200 Montauk Ave. around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man, identified as Terry Pipkin, 51, with blood on him. Police detained Pipkin at the scene.

When officers entered an apartment they found a male victim with cuts to his face, neck and stomach. The 48-year-old victim was taken to L&M Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, then transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further treatment. As of Tuesday the victim remained hospitalized.

Pipkin was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.