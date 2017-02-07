Man Shoots Son in Stomach During Dispute in Ansonia: Police | NBC Connecticut
Man Shoots Son in Stomach During Dispute in Ansonia: Police

    Ansonia Police

    Police have arrested a man who shot his 23-year-old son the stomach in Ansonia last month

    Dennis Softleigh, 47, was chargd with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge and carrying a firearm under the influence for the incident that happened on Jan. 17. 

    Police were called at 7:38 p.m. to report a 23-year-old man being treated at the hospital after he had been shot in the stomach at 112 Central St. 

    The suspect's son was transferred from Griffin Hospital to Bridgeport Hospital and released a few days later, police said. 

    Softleigh's bond was set at $50,000. 

    Published 2 hours ago

