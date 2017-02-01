A Hamden woman found a bullet in her bedroom after her neighbor allegedly fired off a gun while uploading it, according to police.

Police said Brian Rango, 25, who lives in an apartment complex at 640 Mix Avenue, was unloading his gun Sunday when he shot it off. The bullet went through the ceiling into the bedroom of the apartment below. No one was injured, police said.

Rago was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.