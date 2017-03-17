Man Shot Outside Hartford Bar

A person was shot outside a Hartford bar early Friday morning and police are looking for the shooter.

Officers responded to Mi Imperio Bar and Grill, at 455 Franklin Ave., just after 1:30 a.m. on Saint Patrick’s Day and found a victim on the porch. He had been shot in the abdomen, according to police.

An ambulance brought the victim to Hartford Hospital and officers spoke with witnesses, who said a man who had been arguing inside the bar was escorted outside and started shooting.

Four shots were fired, police said. The victim was shot once and three shots struck the building.

The shooter fled after the shooting and police are looking for a man who appeared to be in his 30s, 5-feet-2 and around 120 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt and a red hat.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition, according to police.