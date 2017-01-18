Man Shot Roommate in Hamden: Police

Christopher Perez, 31, is accused of shooting his roommate in Hamden.

Police arrested a 43-year-old Hamden man who is accused of shooting his roommate in the leg.

Police said they responded to 106 Arch St. around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, so Hamden Fire Rescue arrived and provided medical assistance. The victim was then transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police said the victim and his roommate, 31-year-old Christopher Perez, got into an argument, which turned physical and Perez shot the victim while two children were in the residence.

Perez left in a car and Waterbury Police found him and transported him back to Hamden Police, police said.

Perez was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and is due in court on Jan. 31.