Man Shot at Waterbury City Employees: Police

Waterbury police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting at city employees and damaging the lawn at the Fulton Park Pool House, as well as city vehicle.

Police officers responded to the Fulton Park Pool House on Greenwood Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Friday to investigate a report of gunshots. Two city workers said 20-year-old Joshua Thompson had been parked on the lawn in front of the pool house in a blue Nissan Altima, so the city employees told him he could not park there and asked him to move the vehicle, police said.

When Thompson started to move the car, the city employees noticed fresh damage to the front of the car, as well as damage to the lawn, so they took a photo of the registration plate because they thought he caused damaged to city property, police said.

Thompson then fired one round toward the city employees and hit the front right fender of a city work truck, police said.

Minutes later, police found Thompson on Platt Street, about a mile from the location of the Pool House, and found him with a .38 special revolver and a large amount of heroin, police said.

Police took Thompson into custody and he was charged with two counts of criminal attempt at Assault in the first degree, various weaponscharges and narcotics charges.