Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach in Ansonia on Tuesday night.

Griffin Hospital called police at 7:38 p.m. to report that they were treating a 25-year-old man who’d been shot in the stomach at 112 Central St. and arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim was transferred to Bridgeport Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, police said.

The detective bureau and patrol division are investigating.