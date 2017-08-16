Man Showed Gun After Driver Cut Him Off on I-91 in Wallingford: Police - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

Man Showed Gun After Driver Cut Him Off on I-91 in Wallingford: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Showed Gun After Driver Cut Him Off on I-91 in Wallingford: Police
    Connecticut State Police

    A Hamden man is accused of pulling a gun on a driver who cut him off on Interstate 91 in Wallingford Tuesday night and has been charged.

    Police said they responded to a road rage incident on Interstate 91 South, near exit 13, at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday and 33-year-old Robert Laporta, of Hamden, said he showed his gun after another driver cut him off and caused him to almost lose control of his car, then waited for him to catch up.

    Laporta was charged with threatening and breach of peace and he’s due in Meriden Superior Court on Aug. 25.

    Bond was set at $2,500.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices