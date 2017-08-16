A Hamden man is accused of pulling a gun on a driver who cut him off on Interstate 91 in Wallingford Tuesday night and has been charged.

Police said they responded to a road rage incident on Interstate 91 South, near exit 13, at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday and 33-year-old Robert Laporta, of Hamden, said he showed his gun after another driver cut him off and caused him to almost lose control of his car, then waited for him to catch up.

Laporta was charged with threatening and breach of peace and he’s due in Meriden Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Bond was set at $2,500.