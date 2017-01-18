A Hartford man is accused of stabbing two coworkers and advancing on responding police officers while working at a warehouse in Windsor Locks, police said.

Windsor Locks police said they were called to the C&S Wholesale Grocers at 500 North Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing. This is a large warehouse with more than 80 employees working at a given time.

When officers arrived they saw one victim, a 56-year-old man, with a non-life threatening stab wound. The victim was being tended to by another employee.

Police continued to where the suspect was located and saw that he was still wielding a knife. The warehouse was active and police were concerned there was an immediate danger to employees.

According to police the suspect, later identified as Hasudin Siljkovic, 27, refused to drop the knife and advanced on one of the officers. Police said the officer moved backward to give Siljkovic an opportunity to stop, but he continued forward. At that point the officer discharged his stun gun, but Siljkovic was not affected.

Siljkovic continued to advance on the officer until another officer also deployed a stun gun, police said. Police then overpowered Siljkovic and took the knife. According to police, Siljkovic was violent and resisted arrest. Police recovered Siljkovic’s weapon, a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade.

After Siljkovic was taken into custody police discovered a second stabbing victim. The 27-year-old man was stabbed in the thumb trying to block the knife.

Both the 56-year-old victim and 27-year-old victim were treated and released.

Siljkovic was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Police said C&S management was on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.