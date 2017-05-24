Man Stabbed During Altercation That Started in New Britain Club: Police

A 24-year-old man was stabbed several times during a fight that started in a New Britain club Tuesday night and he has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said officers responded to Arch and West Pearl streets at 10:17 p.m. to investigate an assault and possible shots fired and found out that a disturbance had stared inside a club on Arch Street and spilled out onto the street.

Several people had left before officers arrived and officers did not find any victims, but they then learned that a 24-year-old man had arrived at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in a private vehicle.

He’d been stabbed several times and had life-threatening injuries, but was stabilized and eventually transferred to a Hartford area trauma hospital, according to police.

The victim is expected to survive and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Linda Glimpse at 860-826-3147, submit an anonymous tip to the New Britain tipline at (860) 826-3199 or email to the police department’s website at http://www.newbritainpolice.org/anonymous-tips.







