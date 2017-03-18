A man trying to intervene in a fight outside a New London bar was stabbed for his efforts, according to New London police.

Police said around 11:40 p.m. Friday they responded to the Dockside Bar at 36 Bank Street for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim was taken to L&M Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury to his lower back.

According to police, the incident started as a verbal argument between two groups of people drinking at the bar. The groups moved outside and the fight become physical. The victim was hurt when he tried to stop the fight, police said.

Those involved took off before police arrived on scene. The people involved were known to each other and this was not a random incident, police said.

Police are actively investigating. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-1481, or submit an anonymous tip through the New London Tips 411 system.