Man Stole Donation Jar From Shell Gas Station in Clinton: Police

Clinton police are searching for the man who stole a donation jar at a Shell Gas station.

The theft at the gas station on High Street was reported at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The man is seen taking a donation jar from the cashier counter when the clerk turns around and walks away for a brief moment, surveillance video purports. The suspect hides the jar under is jacket and walks out of the gas station, police said.

The owner of the Shell Gas station is Syrian and police said the jar was collecting money for various human right efforts for victims of the war in Syria.

The suspect is described as being in his twenties, with long hair and heavy set. He was seen wearing a maroon “Kyrie Irving” Cleveland Cavaliers basketball jersey. After stealing the donation jar, he got into a silver SUV, which is believed to be a Chevy.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clinton Police at (860) 669-0451.