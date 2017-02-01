Man Finds Fire After Hearing 'Clicking' from Meditation Room | NBC Connecticut
Man Finds Fire After Hearing 'Clicking' from Meditation Room

    Fire broke out at a home in Hamden early Wednesday morning and one man who lives there was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. 

    The fire broke out at 5:40 a.m. on Hartford Turnpike. The report was that smoke was coming from the front door and fire was breaking through a window in the front of the home. 

    The residents were out of the house by the time firefighters arrived and the fire was under control at 6:06 a.m. 

    Officials said the 37-year-old man who lives in the house woke early and heard “clicking” noises in the family’s meditation room and saw flames when he looked inside. 

    The homeowner evacuated his 41-year-old wife and 10- and 15-year-old daughters and his elderly father. He also tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher but heat and smoke made it impossible. 

    He was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but declined transport to a hospital. No one else was injured. 

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

