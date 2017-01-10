A Milford man faces a voyeurism charge after recording a female coworker using the bathroom at Taco Bell, police said.

Milford police were called to the restaurant at 543 Bridgeport Avenue Monday around 11:45 p.m. to investigate possible voyeurism.

According to Milford police, Nathan Kogut, 24, admitted he put his cell phone in the women’s bathroom while the camera was recording with the intention of shooting video of a female employee using the bathroom.

Police said Kogut was also an employee at the restaurant.

Kogut was charged with voyeurism and breach of peace. He was issued a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.