Man Tosses 2,000 Bags of Heroin While Running from Authorities: Police

Police and the FBI arrested a Worcester, Massachusetts man who they said threw 2,000 bags of heroin trying to get away from authorities in Norwich on May 15.

Members of the Norwich Police Department narcotics unit, the detective division and the patrol division assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the arresting 34-year-old Elias Escarraman, of Worcester, Massachusetts, on federal narcotics charges, according to Norwich police.

They said the arrest was part of a joint investigation into the trafficking of significant amounts of heroin in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

When he was arrested, Escarraman was on supervised release for a 2014 narcotics arrest in Lowell, Massachusetts after police found him with more than a kilogram of cocaine and $87,000 in cash, according to a news release from Norwich Police.