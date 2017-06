A worker was injured on the highway.

A man suffered a traumatic head injury after a tree fell on top of him.

LifeStar was called for the 29-year-old man trapped under a tree in Burlington. He was immediately transported to St. Francis Hospital, the Burlington Fire Department said.

State police said they are on the scene of the accident.

LifeStar said they are landing at the Lake Garda School.

No other information was immediately available.