Man Tried to Lure 11-Year-Old Into Car at Bus Stop in Milford

A man tried to lure an 11-year-old into his car as the child was waiting for the bus Tuesday morning in Milford and police are searching for the man.

Milford police said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Baxter Lane, near Apple Jack Lane.

The man, who was driving an early 2000s white BMW SUV with dice on the rear view mirror and flames on the rims, claimed to be a family friend, police said.

He asked the child to open the back hatch of his vehicle and grab something that was inside, but the child ran to a friend’s house nearby and the man speed off toward New Haven Avenue.

Police said the driver appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old with brown/ black hair.

Anyone with information should call Milford Police Department at (203) 878-6551 or Detective Sergeant DelMonte (203) 783-4766 gdelmonte@ci.milford.ct.us or visit our website at www.milfordpd.org and click “Crime Tips.”