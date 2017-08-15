An 18-year-old male from Naugatuck was arrested for attempted robbery of a retired police officer with a facsimile gun, police said.

Derrick Wilson attempted to rob the 74-year-old retired officer in Lindon Park around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Naugatuck police, Wilson grabbed the man from behind, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The retired officer quickly recognized that the gun was fake and tried to knock it out of Wilson’s hand with an umbrella before the suspect fled.

Naugatuck Police later identified and arrested Wilson after they were alerted of a suspicious male on North Main Street later that day.

Wilson is being charged with robbery in the first degree, possession of a facsimile weapon and breach of peace. He is being held on bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday morning.



