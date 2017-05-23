Anthony Ranko is accused of using a dead person's name to charged more than $100,000 at jewelry stores in Connecticut.

Wallingford police have arrested a man who is accused of using a dead person’s name to charge more than $100,000 at jewelry stores in the state.

Police began the investigation on Tuesday, May 16 and said 29-year-old Anthony Ranko, who is also known as Anthony Spencer and Rocky Franco, used a fraudulent identification card in the name of the deceased individual when he conducted transactions at various jewelry stores.

At the time, police did not know who he was so, they provided surveillance photos to all Wallingford police officers in an attempt to identify him and a patrol officer saw someone matching the description Monday, May 22 on Toelles Road.

Ranko provided a false name and police said they found a fraudulent identification card in his wallet.

While booking him, police identified Ranko through fingerprints. They said he appears to be a transient and is currently using the address of 110 South Orchard Street, Wallingford.

Ranko was charged with credit card fraud, forgery in the second degree and criminal impersonation and was detained on a $25,000 bond.

He is due in Meriden Superior Court on June 5.

Police said Ranko had extraditable arrest warrants out of Louisiana and Texas for similar charges and both states indicated an interest in having Ranko returned to face charges.

He is charged as a fugitive from justice and bond was set at $300,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 23 at Meriden Superior Court.

Anyone with information on Ranko can contact Detective Fairbrother of the Wallingford Police Department at 203-294-2845.







