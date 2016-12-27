Man Used Stolen Credit Cards on Multiple Occasions: Clinton Police | NBC Connecticut
Man Used Stolen Credit Cards on Multiple Occasions: Clinton Police

    Clinton Police Department
    Clinton police say the suspect pictured above used stolen credit cards at the Clinton Crossings on Dec. 26.

    Clinton police are trying to identify the suspect pictured above after he allegedly used stolen credit cards at the Pac Sun Store at Clinton Crossings Monday.

    Police said the suspect identified himself as Christopher Guevera and presented a possible Virginia ID. According to police, he also used stolen credit cards on Dec. 10 and Dec. 24.

    The suspect is described as 5-foot-7, with a stocky build. He was wearing a letterman-style jacket and blue and red ball cap at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect above should contact Clinton police at 860-669-0451.

