A man walked into Manchester Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon armed with a baseball bat and began smashing glass display cabinets inside, according to police.

Town Hall was placed in lockdown around 3 p.m. during the incident.

Officers arrived and found the suspect sitting on staircase. They were able to arrest him but so far have not been able to identify the man.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call them at 860-645-5500.