Man Verbally Harassed Students at Danbury High School: Mayor

Danbury police are investigating after a man holding a Trump sign verbally harassed students coming out of Danbury High School, according to Mayor Mark Boughton.

The mayor said school officials and police are investigating the incident after video surfaced on Twitter that appears to show a man in the parking lot holding a Trump sign and shouting at students.

"You’ll be out of the country you [expletive] illegal," the man can be heard shouting.

According to Boughton, the man was there after 2 p.m., when the high school becomes public space, and he was there to pick up a relative from school. There was also a physical fight between the man and the student, though the mayor said it appeared the student initiated the altercation.

It is unclear if the man will be charged with anything but the situation is under review.

“This is just horrible behavior,” the mayor said. “The individual should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, should any laws have been broken. Horrendous.”