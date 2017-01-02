Man Wanted on Murder Charges After November Homicide

Hartford police are searching for a suspect wanted on murder charges after a fatal shooting on Maple Avenue in November.

Headley Thomas, 28, is wanted an active arrest warrant for murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police allege that Thomas shot and killed Jamie Rivera, 27, while Rivera was sitting in his car in from of 594 Maple Ave. on Nov. 25, 2016.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts should contact Hartford Police Sgt. Pedro Rivera at 860-692-2663.