Man Who Stole Donation Jar in New Britain Sought After: Police

A man who stole a donation jar at a local business in New Britain is being sought after by police.

A man walked into the business on East Main Street at 2 a.m. on Sunday and walked out with a donation jar for the Hearing Loss Association, New Britain Police said.

The money was being collected by "Team Ty" for the annual Connecticut Walk4Hearing.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man in the photos they provided.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective Nathan Soucy at (860) 826-3137. Anonymous tips may be made on the Community Tip Line at (860) 826-3199 or on the website.

