Man and 10-Year-Old Child Fall Through Ice at Milford Pond

A 10-year-old child and a man had to pulled from the water at a pond in Milford after falling through the ice Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Milford Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said the child was playing on the ice at Mondo Pond off West Avenue around 4 p.m. when the ice broke and the child fell through. An adult saw it happen and rushed to rescue the child, and fell through himself.

The man was able to lift the child from the water and the child crawled to safety, fire officials said.

Milford police officers arrived and threw a life safety ring to the man in the water, pulling him to the edge of the pond.

Firefighters treated both the boy and the man for cold water exposure.

Fabrizi said neither one of them was completely submerged and while both victims were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, they are expected to be okay.