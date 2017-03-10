Man in Van Approached Windsor High School Student: Police

Police are investigating reports that a man in a van approached a Windsor High School student Tuesday morning and offered the boy a ride to school.

The student told the Windsor police school resource officer that a man in a white work van approached him around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Plymouth Street and Tobey Avenue, said he knew the boy attended Sage Park Middle School and offered him a ride to school, police said.

The student ignored the man and continued to walk to Windsor High School, where he immediately reported the incident to the school resource officer.

An investigation is underway. The white work van had no markings and the man driving was heavy set, bald, appeared to be 30 to 40 years old and had a light brown beard.