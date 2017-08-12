Manchester Car Audio Business Damaged by Fire

A car audio business in Manchester was heavily damaged when fire broke out in the vehicle service area Friday night.

Fire officials said that they responded to Extreme Audio and Performance at 277 Broad Street around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived they found heavy smoke pouring from the roof line and flames visible through the windows.

It was after business hours so nobody was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

The main bulk of the fire was in the vehicle service area, which suffered extensive damage. The showroom area suffered some smoke damage. The building did not have sprinklers.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS and the Eighth District both responded to fight the fire.

The cause remains under investigation. The business is closed until repairs can be made.