Manchester Man Beat Pregnant Woman While Playing Game: Police | NBC Connecticut
Manchester Man Beat Pregnant Woman While Playing Game: Police

    Manchester Police Department

    A pregnant woman told Manchester police that her boyfriend had punched and thrown her on the floor after playing a game, according to police. 

    On Monday, Enrique Valera, 25, was charged with assaulting a pregnant person, interfering with police, unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a minor.

    Police got calls about a woman being beaten at a home on Lenox Street around 10:20 p.m. Valera was found hiding in a crawl space behind a bedroom dresser, Manchester Police said. 

    The victim told police that Valera become angry while playing a game and punched her in the upper right arm while the woman's child was in the home. Police noted that the victim's arm was red and swollen. 

    Valera allegedly followed the victim into the bathroom, where she was putting lotion on her face, and shoved her to the ground. 

    Valera said he did not abuse the victim and hasn't in the past, according to police.

    His bond was set at $10,000. 

