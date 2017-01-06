Manchester Police Search for 10-Year-Old Boy

Police are looking for a 10 year old boy in Manchester.

The boy, Jaiden Colon, was last seen at Robertson School at 3 p.m.

Police are searching the area of 45 North Street where the school is located.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black/white/grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with black sneakers that have red writing on them.

Anyone who sees Jaiden Colon is asked to call Manchester Police at (860) 645-5565

No other details were immediately available for this developing story.